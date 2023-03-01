PM Modi meets Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, discusses various issues

Prime Minister on Tuesday met Young Liu, chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn).

They discussed the various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system, official sources said.

In response to a tweet by Hon Hai, Modi on Wednesday tweeted, "Had a good meeting with Mr. Young Liu. Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system."

"Chairman Young Liu is visiting India. Today we had a warm meeting with Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and updated him on our good progress in the country. will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive," the group had tweeted on Tuesday.

