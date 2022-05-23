PM Modi meets NEC chief in Tokyo; discusses 'ease of doing business'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Nobuhiro Endo, the head of Japanese multinational information technology electronic giant NEC Corporation.
Modi "highlighted India's reform trajectory. He talked about opportunities in areas such as digital learning, FinTech, infra and logistics networks," PMO India tweeted.
The Prime Minister appreciated NEC's role in India's telecommunication sector, especially in undertaking Chennai-Andaman & Nicobar Islands (CANI) and Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands (KLI) OFC projects, MEA said in a statement.
He also highlighted investment opportunities under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
"They discussed various reforms being undertaken to enable ease of doing business in India including in industrial development, taxation and labour," the statement said. "They also discussed opportunities in India in new and emerging technologies."
Endo spoke about opportunities in India in areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of Japanese in India.
