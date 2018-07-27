PM Modi meets Russian President Putin on the sidelines of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the in Johannesburg and said the friendship between the two countries is deep-rooted.

The meeting between the two leaders comes after their informal meet in the Black Sea coastal city of Sochi, Russia in May.

The two leaders then met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao, China, in June.

"Wide-ranging and productive talks with President Putin. India's friendship with Russia is deep-rooted and our countries will continue working together in multiple sectors. @KremlinRussia," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.





During their meeting in Sochi, India and Russia had elevated their strategic partnership to a "special privileged strategic partnership".

Modi arrived in Johannesburg on Wednesday to attend the two-day The theme of the summit is 'BRICS in Africa'.

BRICS is a grouping of emerging nations formed in 2009 and comprises five countries - Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa. Representing over 40 per cent of the world's population, the block's growth rates surpass those of the developed countries of the