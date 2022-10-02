JUST IN
PM Modi pays tributes to Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him

Narendra Modi | Mahatma Gandhi | Lal Bahadur Shastri

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to purchase khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to him.

He also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, noting that he is admired across the country for his simplicity and decisiveness.

In tributes to Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti . This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."

In homage to Shastri, he said, "Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji is admired all across India for his simplicity and decisiveness. His tough leadership at a very crucial time of our history will always be remembered. Tributes to him on his Jayanti."

The prime minister also shared some glimpses from his gallery in the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' in Delhi, which showcases Shastri's life journey and accomplishments.

Modi also posted audio clips of his tributes to the two great leaders made on different occasions earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 09:16 IST

