Business Standard

Delhi govt to connect all unauthorised colonies with sewer system

The Delhi government will connect all unauthorised colonies and villages with sewer system to prevent effluent from flowing into the Yamuna and polluting it

Topics
Delhi government | Sewage Water Treatment | Yamuna river

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A boy sits idle on the boat as the water level of the Yamuna river rises following rains over the past several days at Yamuna Ghat, in New Delh

The Delhi government will connect all unauthorised colonies and villages with sewer system to prevent effluent from flowing into the Yamuna and polluting it.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday approved various Delhi Jal Board projects on these lines, an official statement said on Saturday.

The statement said that under these projects, the Delhi government will conduct a study on newly constructed lakes to assess the groundwater flow.

It said that the existing capacity of Rohini Lake No 1 and 2 will also be increased.

Capacity of Keshopur Phase-I STP will be increased from 12 MGD to 18 MGD, this will help in better treatment of wastewater, the statement quoted Sisodia as saying.

The Delhi government will build a chamber to connect Sant Nagar, Singhu, Shahbad, Pradhan Enclave, and Kureni GOC with house sewer connection.

The move will connect 10 villages and 64 colonies with house sewer connection, the statement said.

To stop the wastage of water, the city government will also replace old pipelines with new ones from Alipore Guest House to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 07:23 IST

`
