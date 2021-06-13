PM Modi's ADP benefited over a fifth of India's population: NITI Aayog CEO

-
ALSO READ
After Covid, we need simplicity in ease of doing business: NITI Aayog CEO
Aurangabad needs international airport, convention centre: Niti Aayog CEO
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
Punjab CM Amarinder likely to skip NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi today
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to telecom gear firms: Have 'atma vishwas'
-
New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday said that Centre's Aspirational Districts Programme -- in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- has improved lives of over one fifth of India's population, adding that a UN development body has lauded Indian government's effort that made a difference in the life of 21 per cent of country's population.
In an exclusive with ANI, Kant said that India has come a long way as it has achieved substantial difference in making a qualitative difference in the lives of the citizens of India.
"So if you are able to make a difference to 21 per cent of India's population and in sectors like education, health, nutrition. It gives me a great amount of satisfaction that we've been able to fulfill what we set out to do in a very big way," he said.
This comes as a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report found out that India's Aspirational Districts Programme was a "catalyst for expediting development" that brought about "major changes" in sectors such as health care, nutrition, and education.
Reacting to the development, Kant said, "UN has done an independent third party study and it has concluded that this program of aspirational districts, which was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018 has been a remarkable success story that aspirational districts have done better than non-aspirational districts."
He further said that there has been a "huge transformational change" at the grassroots level in the country and that he is delighted to bring positive change in the life of people.
"I feel really delighted that we've been able to make a difference to the lives of the citizens of India, in education, in health, in nutrition in financial inclusion in skill development, and this has made a difference to some of the most backward and some of the most geographically far-flung districts of India," he said.
Recalling his experience in 2018, Kant said this welfare programme was Prime Minister Modi's idea. "After the governing body meeting of NITI Aayog, we were called and made to work on this program. It took us some months to finalize this program because he wanted very clear indicators, he wanted very clear data points."
PM Narendra Modi said the focus should not be on resources, but the focus should be on improving governance, NITI Aayog CEO recalled.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU