Punjab CM Amarinder likely to skip NITI Aayog meet chaired by PM Modi today

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is unlikely to attend Saturday's meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing council to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said.
"Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will not attend the NITI Aayog meeting today. He is indisposed, State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal will attend the meeting instead," said the sources.
The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.
According to the Prime Minister's Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at the grassroots level and health and nutrition.
The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues.
It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, PMO said.
The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as Union Territory.
This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, read the release.
The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India.
