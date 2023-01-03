PM Modi speaks to King Charles, discusses issues of mutual interest

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the UK's King Charles III for the first time since he assumed the throne.
Modi conveyed his best wishes to King Charles for a very successful reign.
They discussed a number of subjects of mutual interest, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, among others.
The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the King's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues.
Modi briefed him on India's priorities for its G20 presidency, including propagation of digital public goods.
He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.
The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning, official sources said.
They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between both countries and enriching bilateral relations.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 21:48 IST
