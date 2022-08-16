JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi speaks to Macron; discusses France wildfires, bilateral issues

Narendra Modi | Emmanuel Macron | bilateral ties

IANS  |  New Delhi 

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo)
French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron during which he conveyed his solidarity to the French leader over the drought and wildfires in his country, an official said.

The Prime Minister's Office in a statement said the two leaders also reviewed the ongoing bilateral initiatives including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

They also discussed important geopolitical challenges including those related to global food security.

Modi and Macron also expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years, the statement said, adding both have agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 23:25 IST

