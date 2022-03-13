PM Modi takes overview of global tech use in defence sector in CCS meet

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi chairs meeting to review security preparedness amid Ukraine crisis
PM Modi chairs 5th high-level meeting on Ukraine evacuation process
Central Vista: 4 firms submit technical bids for Common Central Secretariat
L&T lowest bidder for construction of Common Central Secretariat
Rajiv Chowk-Central Sectratriat section to be shut for few hours on Nov 21
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting and took stock of global technology usage in the defence sector and also India's advances in the same, sources said.
The sources said the Prime Minister emphasised on integrating the latest technology in India's security apparatus.
According to sources, PM Modi reiterated that every effort must be made to make India self-reliant in the defence sector so that it not only strengthens the country's security but also enhances economic growth.
The Prime Minister today chaired the CCS meeting to review security preparedness and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed on the latest developments and different aspects of India's security preparedness in the border areas as well as in the maritime and air domain.
The Prime Minister was also briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India's neighbouring countries, from Ukraine.
Prime Minister Modi directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU