PM Modi to address event in Canada today; will unveil Sardar Patel's statue

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary
India grateful to Sardar Patel for his efforts to unite nation: PM Modi
UP elections: PM Modi, Priyanka and Akhilesh to campaign in Varanasi
Ahead of PM's visit, Pradhan undertakes cleanliness campaign in Varanasi
UP polls: CM Yogi slams turncoats, says BJP will win 300-plus seats
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address a programme in Canada's Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said this is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.
"At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India," PM Modi tweeted.
Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre (SMCC) is a temple and a cultural centre serving the Hindu Community of the Greater Toronto Area.
The SMCC Project was initiated by the Gujarat Samaj of Toronto in 1985 to help, promote and preserve Gujarati and culture, according to SMCC's website.
To preserve our values and traditions for generations to come, SMCC provides facilities for education, religious worship, and social functions for all ages, the website read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU