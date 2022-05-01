Uttarakhand govt fixes daily limit on number of Char Dham Yatra pilgrims

-
Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, which is set to begin on May 3, the Uttarakhand government has fixed the daily limit on the number of pilgrims.
As many as 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, 7,000 at Gangotri and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made for 45 days.
It is not mandatory for the pilgrims to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year.
Earlier on Saturday, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu took a meeting of the concerned officers on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to clear the confusion regarding carrying out COVID-19 tests of the travellers and pilgrims coming from outside Uttarakhand.
To date, it is not mandatory for passengers and devotees arriving from the state borders to undergo COVID-19 testing, and present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the official said.
However, it is mandatory for all the travellers and devotees to register on the portal operated by the Tourism Department for Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand.
