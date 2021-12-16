PM Modi to attend reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Thursday at 10
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India's victory in the 1971 war and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year, the Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.
He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala.
The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war.
On Thursday, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.
