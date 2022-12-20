JUST IN
PM Modi to attend 'Veer Baal Diwas' event on Dec 26 at Delhi's India Gate

The Union government is set to organise an event on "Veer Baal Diwas" at India Gate in the national capital on December 26 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union government is set to organise an event on "Veer Baal Diwas" at India Gate in the national capital on December 26 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister had declared that December 26 should henceforth be declared as "Veer Baal Diwas" to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the last Sikh guru.

While all four sons of Guru Gobind Singh were martyred, the date has been chosen as it was the day observed as the martyrdom day of the 'Sahibzadas' -- Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who were killed at a young age of six and nine in Sirhind (Punjab) by Mughal forces.

The Union government is planning to celebrate the occasion at a grand level and make it informative with help of multiple mediums. A number of meetings is also being held to make the event grand and successful.

Many competitions like essay writing, painting, quiz etc are also being held in memory of this day. The official website of 'MyGov' is opening a window for the participants to participate in such competitions.

Nearly 15 lakh schools across the country have held exhibitions on "Veer Bal Diwas" talking about the sacrifices and contributions of the 'Sahibzades'.

All the major places of attraction, metros, airports, petrol pumps will conduct an exhibition or digital informative exhibition about the Sahibzades.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told IANS, "This will be a historic first time event on 'Veer Baal Diwas'. The day when we remember about the sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji, who sacrificed their lives in the fight against forceful conversion and other atrocities at a young age of six and nine."

"It is an honour to remember them with great respect," he added.

--IANS

dr/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 09:50 IST

`
