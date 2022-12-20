Police launch 'Operation Clean Drive' after hooch deaths in Bihar's Chhapra

JUST IN
Amid the hooch deaths in Bihar's Chhapra, with the toll currently at 72, the Saran Police on Monday launched Operation 'Clean Drive' against the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state

ANI  General News 

Liquor store
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Amid the hooch deaths in Bihar's Chhapra, with the toll currently at 72, the Saran Police on Monday launched Operation 'Clean Drive' against the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state.

Under the 'Clean Drive', the police will pick out each and every house where alcohol is sold or consumed, the release said.

The drive will continue till further notice, the released said, adding that general awareness programmes and door-to-door campaigns are also underway to stop people from consuming spurious liquor.

Under the operation, raids are being conducted at multiple locations, the release further informed.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been formed to probe the hooch deaths, have, so far, arrested nine persons and 17 more are being questioned in connection with the case.

The police also informed that 12,155 litres of spurious liquor was destroyed on December 17 and 18.

The Opposition, led by the BJP, took on the ruling JD(U)-RJD over the rising number of hooch deaths despite a ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in the state, which has been in effect since April 2016.

The liquor prohibition law, which came into force in 2016, states that the manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor were banned in the entire state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 07:10 IST

`
