Corrupt people destroying country, they get away with help of money: SC
PM Modi to dedicate fertiliser plant in Telangana to nation on Saturday

Speaking to reporters at Ramagundam, about 225 KM from here, he said five urea-manufacturing plants, closed for various reasons, have been opened after Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be coming to Ramagundam in Peddapalli District of Telangana on November 12 to dedicate a plant of Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited (RFCL) to the nation, said Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State of Chemicals & Fertilisers, on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Ramagundam, about 225 KM from here, he said five urea-manufacturing plants, closed for various reasons, have been opened after Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014.

Ramagundam Fertilizers stared commercial production last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating it to the nation on November 12, Khuba said.

He further said RFCL produces 12.7 lakh urea annually by fully using the capacity of the plant.

He said Modi would be launching some national highway projects and also address a public meeting on that day, he added.

Today, I visited to oversee the arrangements for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi go the industrial town in Peddapalli district on November 12. The Prime Minister is slated to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemical Limited plant to the nation, the Union Minister tweeted.

RFCL, a natural gas-based ammonia urea complex, declared its commercial operation of the Ramagundam unit on March 22, 2021.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:12 IST

`
