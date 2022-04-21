PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue on Monday

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the seventh edition of India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics -- Raisina Dialogue -- in which over 210 speakers from 90 countries are set to participate.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, organised by the MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation, will be inaugurated on April 25 and held in an in-person format. It will be spread over three days from April 25-27.
"I am happy to announce that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the dialogue. The inaugural session will have European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as the chief guest," he said.
The side events will be held in Berlin and Washington, Bagchi said, adding that young fellows programme will also be organised on the sidelines of the event.
The event will see participation from a number of world leaders, including former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt, former Canadian premier Stephen Harper, former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed, and former Autralian prime minister Anthony Abbott, Bagchi said.
Also, a pre-recorded message of president of UN general assembly Abdulla Shahid will be played at the event, he said.
"We are expecting foreign ministers of Argentina, Armenia, Guyana, Nigeria, Norway, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Madagascar, Phillipines, Poland, Portugal, and Slovenia," the MEA spokesperson.
"We are also hoping for Australian FM to join online," he said, adding that the ministers will also have official engagements, besides participating in the dialogue.
There will be 100 sessions and over 210 speakers from 90 countries, he added.
