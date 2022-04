PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj today

Prime Minister will dedicate the KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital at Bhuj in to the nation on Friday via video conferencing.

The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, this is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.

"It provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc," PMO said.

Further, the PMO said that the hospital makes medical super speciality services easily accessible for the people of the region, at an affordable price.

