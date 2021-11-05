PM Modi to inaugurate Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Kedarnath today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple on Friday.
After offering prayer at the temple on Friday morning, Prime Minister will inaugurate the reconstructed samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya and unveil a statue of the seer at the temple premises. He will also review and inspect the ongoing construction works.
The Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.
Speaking to ANI, Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath Temple, said, "We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple has been decorated with flowers."
Following this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.
Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally during his visit to the shrine.
