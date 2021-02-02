PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
International flights to start from Kushinagar by Deepawali: CM Adityanath
Anarchy prevailed in India, big change during PM Modi's tenure: Adityanath
PM Modi set to inaugurate construction work of Agra Metro Project virtually
Shekhar Gupta: Fort Narendra Modi
Agri reforms will link farmers directly to market, send middlemen out: PM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh on February 4 via video conferencing.
The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence, the PMO noted in a statement.
Modi will also release a postal stamp dedicated to the centenary during the event.
"The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state from February 4 and will continue till February 4, 2022," it said.
A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them. In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.
The colonial administration tried a large number of people, with many of them executed and many more condemned to life in prison for the incident.
Gandhi had called off the movement due to the violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU