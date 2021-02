Farm protests: Delhi Police cements nails, barricades at Ghazipur border

Security remained tightened at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the capital in view of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the central farm laws.

The has cemented nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders.

Commissioner SN Shrivastava had visited the Ghazipur border on Monday to inspect the security arrangements. Also, police have heavily barricaded the Ghazipur border. Barbed wire and cement barricades have been planted on the roads to restrict the movement of the farmers.

The farmers' protest at the Ghazipur border entered its 67th day today. They have been protesting on the different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

