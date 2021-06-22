PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on June 24

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021 on June 24 via video conferencing -- an event aimed at boosting the Toy Industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market.
The meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m. Union Minister of Education will also be present on the occasion.
Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 5 this year to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.
Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three-day online Toycathon grand finale, being held from June 22 to June 24. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this grand finale will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.
India's domestic market as well as the global toy market offers a huge opportunity to our manufacturing sector.
