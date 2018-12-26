PM Modi to rename Andaman and Nicobar islands on Dec 30: Kin of Netaji

will be renaming three islands of and on December 30 from Port Blair, said Chandra Kumar Bose, grand nephew of Netaji Chandra on Wednesday.

also asserted that the party should have renamed these islands way back in 1947 itself.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, revealed that PM Modi would be visiting on December 30 to hoist the Indian flag, following which he will officially announce the new names of the islands.

Explaining the historical significance of the date, Bose said, "Netaji, as the first of undivided India, visited on 30th December 1943 and hoisted the tricolour at and liberated these Islands from the clutches of British imperialism."

"I am very happy to state that the NDA government has decided to rename three islands. I think it was the duty of the government of that era to have done this on 30th of December in 1947 itself. But it took 72 long years to really honour the soldiers of the Fauj, who fought the final battle for India's freedom," asserted Bose.

Endorsing the move, he further added that the is changing the British names of the islands, which still bring horror to "We need to change names where ever it is necessary, wherever it has historical importance," he added.

Three islands in and Nicobar-Ross Island, and Havelock Island-will be renamed as Netaji Chandra Bose Island, and Swaraj Dweep, respectively by

The renaming of the islands will take place to mark the 75th year of freedom fighter Chandra Bose hoisting the flag at Port Blair.

Bose had hoisted the flag at Port Blair on December 30, 1943, as he believed that Port Blair was the first territory to be freed from British rule. This was done after the Japanese captured that area during the time of the Second World War. Bose had reportedly suggested back then that the and Islands be renamed as and