PM Modi will have to withdraw Agnipath recruitment scheme: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
PM forcing youth to walk on 'Agnipath' of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi
Cannot imprison my thoughts: Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
40 mn people pushed into poverty in country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi pays homage to former PM Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Centre was "weakening" the army through the 'Agnipath' scheme, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to withdraw the military recruitment initiative just like the farm laws were rolled back.
The former Congress chief also thanked party workers for their support during his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, and said he was not alone during the questioning but all those fighting for democracy were with him.
The biggest issue in the country is of jobs and the government has broken the "spine of the country" by harming small and medium businesses, Gandhi said, addressing Congress parliamentarians and legislators from across the country who converged at the party headquarters here to express solidarity with him after he was questioned by the ED.
He alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "handed the country to two-three industrialists" and now the last resort of jobs in the army has also been "closed".
"They used to talk of 'one rank, one pension', now they have come up with 'no rank, no pension'," Gandhi said.
He alleged the Chinese army is "sitting on our land" and asserted that the army should be strengthened but the government is "weakening it".
"When there is a war results of this will be evident...they are weakening the army, it will harm the country and they call themselves nationalists," Gandhi said.
"I had said about farm laws that Modiji will have to take them back and he did. Now, the Congress is saying Prime Minister Modi will have to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and all the youth are standing with us on this," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU