PM Modi wishes Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi from COVID-19.
The Congress said earlier in the day that Gandhi has tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself.
The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gandhi had a mild fever Wednesday evening and was found Covid positive on testing this morning.
Modi tweeted, "Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
