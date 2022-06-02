PM Modi wishes Congress chief Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid

Prime Minister on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president from COVID-19.

The Congress said earlier in the day that Gandhi has tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself.

The party's chief spokesperson said Gandhi had a mild fever Wednesday evening and was found Covid positive on testing this morning.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing Congress President Smt. Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)