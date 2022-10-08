JUST IN
No one has told us not to buy oil from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Confident India will navigate through OPEC+ production cut: Hardeep Puri
India, US launch new energy storage task force to support clean energy
Action initiated on all cases: India on UK's visa overstayer claim
SC status to religious converts? Centre forms panel to examine matter
67% housing demand in Mumbai from affordable segment: Knight Frank-Naredco
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi
TN governor approves ordinance banning online gambling, no clarity on ads
US asks its citizens to exercise caution while travelling to India
Want to change your passport photo online? Check instructions, details
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
No one has told us not to buy oil from Russia, says Hardeep Singh Puri
DU admissions: B Com at Ramjas, KMC most popular course among aspirants
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi greets air warriors and their families on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Air Force Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.

Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

He tweeted, "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."

'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'touching the sky with glory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 11:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.