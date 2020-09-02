PM Narendra Modi to address Indian Police Service probationers on Sept 4

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will
address the passing out probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy(SVPNPA) here on September 4 through video conferencing, the academy said on Wednesday.
The 131-member 2018 batch IPS probationers have 28 women cadets, it said.
It is also a pride moment for all of them that the Honble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi gracing the occasion as the chief guest with his virtual presence and addressing them on their Dikshant Parade scheduled on 4th September 2020," a release from the academy said.
