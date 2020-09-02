JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India bolsters presence in strategic heights of Pangong lake area: Report
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to address Indian Police Service probationers on Sept 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the passing out probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy(SVPNPA) here on September 4

Topics
Indian Police Service | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting through video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will

address the passing out probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy(SVPNPA) here on September 4 through video conferencing, the academy said on Wednesday.

The 131-member 2018 batch IPS probationers have 28 women cadets, it said.

It is also a pride moment for all of them that the Honble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi gracing the occasion as the chief guest with his virtual presence and addressing them on their Dikshant Parade scheduled on 4th September 2020," a release from the academy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 23:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU