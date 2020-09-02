BJP chief JP Nadda hails 'Mission Karmayogi' as far-sighted reform

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday hailed the 'Mission Karmayogi' programme, which was approved at a meeting, saying it will enhance the capacity of civil servants, with improved accountability and transparency, to deliver better results.

In his tweets, Nadda described it as a far-sighted reform.

"The Digital Learning Framework (iGoT - Karmayogi platform) will not only provide anytime-anywhere learning to about 2.4 cr civil servants supported by robust eLearning content but will also address local problems with global solutions. #CivilService4NewIndia," Nadda said.

The on Wednesday approved 'Mission Karmayogi', dubbed as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative, aimed at capacity building of government employees to make them more "creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled".

