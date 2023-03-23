JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS in Assam's Guwahati on April 14

The upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari near Guwahati is almost ready and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14

IANS  |  Guwahati 

The upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Changsari near Guwahati is almost ready and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday went there to review the preparedness.

Following that he interacted with the media persons and said, "The construction work at the hospital is going on in full swing. Moreover, at least 18 departments here have become functional."

He then mentioned that while visiting the state on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it.

The Assam government has arranged a special dance performance to celebrate the Rongali Bihu this time on April 14 with an aim to make an entry in the Guinness book records. For this, at least 10,000 artists will participate in the Bihu dance.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend that event also.

On Thursday, state health minister Keshab Mahanta was also present at Changsari with Himanta Biswa Sarma to brief him about the ongoing work at upcoming AIIMS.

The Chief Minister interacted with the top officials of the health department to take stock of the situation.

--IANS

--IANS

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:33 IST

