PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Bilaspur on Oct 5, says Jai Ram Thakur

Prime Minister will dedicate the in Bilaspur to people on October 5, Chief Minister said on Saturday.

Thakur was speaking at a cultural event organised by the Students' Central Association of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College at Tanda, near Dharamsala.

He said Modi will inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur on October 5 and this will be another proud moment for the people of the state.

Thakur said for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, 500 new posts of doctors are being filled in one go.

The chief minister announced an increase in the monthly stipend amount for trainee MBBS students from Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 and also announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh from his discretionary fund for the organisers of the event.

"Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College is emerging as a top medical college of the country," Thakur said on the occasion.

He noted that according to a survey, the college has improved its overall ranking from 35 to 13 among all the medical colleges in the country.

Thakur also announced that a new sub-tehsil office will be opened at Yol in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency and the primary health centre at Badoi will be upgraded to a community health centre.

MLAs Arun Kumar and Vishal Nehria, principal of the college Dr Bhanu Awasthi, state Wool Federation Chairman Trilok Kapoor, Zila Parishad Chairman Ramesh Brar, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma, State Basketball Association president Muneesh Sharma, joint director of the college Arvind Sharma and faculty members were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)