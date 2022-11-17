JUST IN
FIR, Rs 10,000 penalty on pet owner after dog bites child in Greater Noida
Nitin Gadkari falls ill in West Bengal's Siliguri, condition stable now
Mehrauli murder: Delhi Police to produce accused before court virtually
Direct-to-mobile broadcasting pilot study in NCR soon: I&B Secretary
Type-C charging port for all devices: Stakeholders agree to phased rollout
Future of technology going to be driven by India: UAE's AI minister
Mobile industry agrees for phased roll-out of uniform device chargers: Govt
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal: National Centre for Seismology
Rising rate of juvenile delinquency in India a matter of concern: SC
New media poses challenge of credibility: I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
R-CAT: Global firms Oracle and Cisco in Rajasthan govt's IT push
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to visit Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

His visit to Arunachal Pradesh is being seen as a key step towards boosting connectivity in the northeast region

Topics
Narendra Modi | Assembly polls | Assembly elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on November 19.

His visit to Arunachal Pradesh is being seen as a key step towards boosting connectivity in the northeast region.

Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport called Donyi Polo airport at Itanagar, during his visit.

Developed at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore, the airport will improve connectivity and act as a catalyst for tourism and economic activities there.

Modi will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng hydro power station in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,450 crore.

Later, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam', a month-long programme being organised in Varanasi.

"It aims to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi," an official statement said.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.