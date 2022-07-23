At 80 new Covid cases, Arunachal records highest single-day spike in July

on Saturday reported 80 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this month, pushing the total caseload to 65,231, a senior health official said.

The toll remained at 296 with no new fatality recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh, which remained virus-free for the last couple of months, has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases since July 1, much like the other parts of the country, the SSO said.

Among the new cases, 29 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, followed by eight each detected in Lower Subansiri and Namsai.

There are 318 active cases in the state at present, while 64,617 people have recovered so far, including 48 on Friday.

The new cases were detected after testing 437 samples.

