PM Narendra Modi visits AIIMS to inquire about Vajpayee's health condition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS this evening to inquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the premier institute.
Earlier in the evening, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.
There was no official update on the BJP stalwart's health condition.
Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
The 93-year-old leader, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney.
He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after meeting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9YDeoOZ78W— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
