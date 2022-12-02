JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi wraps up his Gujarat campaign, addresses 31 rallies

PM addressed over 31 rallies, led 3 big road shows in Gujarat wrapping up on Friday his campaign for the BJP in the assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 31 rallies and led three big road shows in Gujarat wrapping up on Friday his campaign for the BJP in the assembly polls as the party looks to maintain its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 in a triangular contest involving the Congress and the AAP.

Saturday is the last day for campaign, with the second and final phase of the polls for 93 seats set for December 5. The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1.

A key highlight of Modi's public outreach was his roadshow in Ahmedabad on Thursday which BJP sources described as the "longest and largest" in the country.

They claimed it covered around 50 kilometres and passed through 13 assembly seats of the city and one in Gandhinagar.

"Public enthusiasm and affection was evident as it took around four hours to traverse this distance. The response was beyond our expectations and we believe over 10 lakh people turned up," a party leader claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 21:54 IST

