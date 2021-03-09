PM Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.
According to a statement by the Prime Minster's office the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh.
The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd at a project cost of Rs. 133 crore.
"The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," the release read.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom.
"It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh," the release read.
The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs. 232 crore.
"At 12 noon tomorrow, 9th March, the 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh along with a series of development works for Tripura would be inaugurated. These works will have a positive impact on the development trajectory of Tripura," the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.
