PM's convoy stops to give way to ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopped for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling to from on Friday.

A video shared by the BJP's media cell shows two SUVs, which were part of the prime minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad- road to give way to the ambulance.

The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in in the afternoon.

"On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi's carcade stopped to give way to an ambulance," the BJP said in a statement.

On the second day of his visit, Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Metro rail project.

In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.

