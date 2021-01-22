Doctors, health workers' approval sends 'strong message' about vaccine: PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to dispel fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of Covid vaccines in an interaction with health workers in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.
"When doctors and health workers give a clean chit to the vaccine, it sends a very strong message among people about the efficacy of the shots," he said through video conference.
Health practitioners who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or have administering the shots to others took part, sharing their first-hand experiences.
"Really, corona warriors have done a wonderful job," Modi said in the 30-minute interaction during which a hospital matron, a nurse, a lab technician and a doctor asserted that there were no side effects after they were vaccinated.
The interaction came against the backdrop of authorities grappling with hesitancy over the vaccination, with many health workers not turning up to get themselves inoculated at their assigned centres.
"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation," Modi had tweeted on Thursday.
"This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback," he had said.
The prime minister had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.
