PM to attend ongoing conference of director generals of police on Sat, Sun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ongoing conference of director generals of police (DGPs) on January 21 and 22.
The All India conference of DGPs began on Friday at the National Agricultural Science Complex, Pusa here, with Home Minister Amit Shah addressing the top police officials.
The three-day conference, being held from January 20 to 22, 2023, is being attended by 100 invitees including DGPs of states and heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations.
The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including cyber crime, technology in policing, counter terrorism challenges, Left Wing extremism, capacity building, prison reforms, among others.
It is a culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes.
Best practices from states under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other, official sources said.
--IANS
ans/uk/
First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 20:25 IST
