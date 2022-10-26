JUST IN
Karnataka govt issues advisory after detection of new Covid sub-variant
Business Standard

PM Modi to address meeting of state home ministers, home secys, DGPs

PM Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers and DGPs of states on Friday via video conferencing

Topics
Narendra Modi | Home Ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a 'Chintan Shivir' of home ministers and DGPs of states on Friday via video conferencing.

The PMO said the event is being held at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28.

Home secretaries of states and director generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) will also attend it.

The Prime Minister's Office said the exercise is an endeavour to provide national perspective to policy formulation on internal security related matters in accordance with the 'Panch Pran' (five pledges) announced by Modi in his Independence Day speech.

The 'shivir' in the spirit of cooperative federalism will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at Centre and state levels, it added.

Participants will deliberate on issues like modernisation of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women safety and drug trafficking among other issues.

The five pledges listed by Modi were working to have a developed India by 2047, erasing all traces of servitude, developing pride in India's legacy, keeping unity and fulfilling one's duties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:36 IST

`
