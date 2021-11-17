PM to hand over indigenously built defence equipment to forces on Nov 19

-
ALSO READ
Jointness of armed forces important amid changing nature of war: Navy chief
What ICMR study reveals about efficacy of Covishield against Delta strain
Defence Ministry delegates enhanced financial powers to armed forces
Need for relaunch of PMAY scheme with in-built credit-linked insurance: CII
Towards indigenisation: MoD puts 108 defence items on import ban list
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed defence equipment to the three chiefs of armed forces in Jhansi on November 19 in a major push to "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" programme in the defence sector.
At the ceremony, the prime minister will formally give light combat aircraft designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Air Force chief, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to the Army chief, and the DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Navy chief.
The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles, the statement said, adding the deployment of Indian UAVs by armed forces is also a proof of the growing maturity of the Indian drone industry ecosystem.
The advanced EW suite will be used in different naval ships including destroyers and frigates.
Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400-crore project at the Jhansi node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for anti-tank guided missiles.
He will launch the NCC Alumni Association with the objective to provide a formal platform to enable NCC alumni to reconnect with the organisation.
The association will further the aims of NCC and assist in nation-building.
"It will witness enrolling the prime minister, a former NCC cadet, as the first member of the association, the statement said.
He will launch the national programme of simulation training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up these facilities for all the three wings of NCC.
He will also dedicate to the nation augmented reality powered electronic kiosks at the National War Memorial which will enable visitors to pay floral homage to martyrs through the simple click of the button.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU