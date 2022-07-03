PM Modi lauds Droupadi Murmu's candidature at BJP executive meeting

-
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the candidature of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and called it historic on the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting in Hyderabad.
Before the political resolution was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PM Modi spoke about Murmu.
Sources said the Prime Minister spoke very highly about Murmu and her life journey. PM gave special stress on her humble beginnings and her struggle throughout her life and yet she did not fail to achieve what she stood for.
PM Modi also spoke about her conduct in public life, emphasizing how Murmu worked constantly for the upliftment of every stratum of society.
The Prime Minister also told the members of the BJP national executive that it was indeed an honour for India to get its first tribal woman president if she is elected in the coming days, adding that her candidature stands over and above any politics, the sources added.
Murmu filed her nomination on June 24 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and leaders of the NDA-led alliance and also leaders from supporting parties like Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
Since the nomination, the BJP has reached out to opposition parties seeking support for Murmu.
While Murmu herself has made calls to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
JP Nadda had called Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, JD-S supremo HD Devegowda and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD's) Sukhbir Badal.
The former ally of the NDA Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced their support for Murmu and so has HD Devegowda's party Janata Dal (Secular).
The elections for the President of India will take place on July 18 and the results will be out on July 21. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind concludes on July 24.
