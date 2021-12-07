Farmers meet at Singhu border, get draft copy from Centre on 6 demands

-
ALSO READ
Singhu border: One more arrested in connection with lynching, says police
Singhu border lynching: 3 sent to police remand, 2 SITs conducting probe
Farm laws: Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting at Singhu border concludes
45-year-old Punjab farmer dies by suicide near Singhu border
Farmers' protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait leaves for Singhu border
-
Even as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) was holding a meeting on Tuesday at the Singhu border to chalk out a future course of action, the Centre sent the agitating farmers a draft copy regarding their demands, which were discussed in the meeting.
According to sources, the government has replied to the six-point demand of the farmers.
The five-member committee, which is designated to hold talks with the Centre, also took part in the meeting.
Earlier, the SKM had said that the Centre had not sent any message for talks, and none of the farmer leaders associated with SKM had spoken to any government representative.
The SKM said that it was still waiting for a reply to the letter it had sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing their demands.
The SKM has constituted a five-member committee comprising farmer leaders Ashok Dhawale, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar 'Kakkaji' and Yudhvir Singh to hold talks with the Centre to resolve the long-pending demands made by the farmers' organisations.
After the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, the SKM has demanded a legal guarantee by the Union government on Minimum Support Price (MSP), withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill, removal of the penalty section from the Air Pollution Bill, arrest and removal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Misra Teni, dismissing 'fake' cases registered against the farmers, rehabilitation of the kin of martyred farmers, and a memorial for the martyred farmers.
The farmers have made it clear that their protest will continue till their demands are fulfilled by the Centre.
--IANS
msk/khz/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU