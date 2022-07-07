JUST IN
Police official removed from post for objectionable comments against Yogi

A police official was removed from his post and sent to police lines after a purported video showing him allegedly making objectionable comments against UP CM Yogi Adityanath came to the fore

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh government | UP Police

Press Trust of India  |  Barabanki (UP) 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

A police official was removed from his post and sent to police lines after a purported video showing him allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to the fore, officials said on Thursday.

Station House Officer of Asandra police station Dhyanendra Pratap Singh allegedly the comments against the chief minister while talking to someone in his office room.

A journalist forwarded a video of this conversation to BJP district president Shashank Kushumesh, who in turn, lodged a complaint against the official with the Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats a couple of days ago.

Kushumesh alleged that the SHO was trying to create a revolt against the government by making such comments in public.

Police said an inquiry is underway.

First Published: Thu, July 07 2022. 12:35 IST

