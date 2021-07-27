Pornography case: Bombay HC adjourns Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Pornography case: Bombay HC to hear Raj Kundra's bail plea today
Raj Kundra sent to police custody in pornography case till July 23
Raj Kundra's custody extended, police record Shilpa Shetty's statement
Pornography case: Raj Kundra remanded in 14-day judicial custody
Businessman Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in pornography case
-
The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on Shetty'Shilpa s husband and businessman Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday. The court has also asked the investigating officer to remain present during the hearing in the pornography racket case.
The Court has not given any interim relief to the businessman.
Earlier in the day, Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.
Meanwhile, Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty besides, their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case.
"In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' app used to come into this account," said the sources.
They added that the police are also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.
Earlier on Sunday, the police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him.
Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, said the police.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU