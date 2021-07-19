Portion of road in Delhi's Dwarka caves in amid heavy rains, car gets stuck

-
A portion of a road caved in Dwarka's Sector 18 due to heavy rains in the national capital and a traffic police constable's car got stuck there on Monday evening, officials said.
The incident took place at Atulya Chowk in Dwarka around 5 pm, according to police.
"The vehicle belongs to a constable in the Delhi Traffic Police. He was safely rescued from there and nobody got injured during the incident," a senior police officer said.
The car was later pulled out with the help of a hydro crane, he said.
On Monday morning, incessant rains in the city led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches.
Some of the stretches where waterlogging was reported were Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari and Rohtak road.
"Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) road towards Mathura road, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Traffic snarls were witnessed on the Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.
