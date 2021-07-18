Parts of Delhi receive rain, max temperature at 36.4 degree celsius

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Most parts of India likely to get normal rainfall as IMD ups 2021 forecast
How a tweak in IMD's forecasts will help India prepare better for monsoon
Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences
Southwest Monsoon covers entire country after delay of five days: IMD
-
Parts of the national capital received light to moderate rains on Sunday as the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.
It said isolated places in west, south-west and south Delhi witnessed thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, weather officials said.
The humidity was recorded at 75 per cent at 5.30 pm, they said.
The MeT department has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Delhi on Monday.
The city on Monday is expected to record minimum and maximum temperatures of 25 and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 6.30 pm in Delhi stood at 89.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU