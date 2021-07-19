Monsoon 2021: Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi as rains continue

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon 2021: Heavy rain, waterlogging throw life out of gear in Gurugram
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
LIVE: Traffic movement normal in Delhi, no violence reported, says Police
Ensure no waterlogging takes place during monsoon: Delhi PWD minister
Mumbai receives heavy rainfall as monsoon advances over Maharashtra
-
With the rains continuing in several parts of the national capital on Monday, reports regarding waterlogging, traffic snarls, overflow of water in some unplanned residential colonies have started to emerge.
In South Delhi, where light showers started late on Sunday and continued through Monday, several areas reported waterlogging and traffic snarls.
The road from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar was overflowing with rain water which obstructed vehicular movement.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, PWD work was underway to clear congestio after a DTC bus broke down at Kanjhawala Chowk.
Also, there have been reports of some roads caving in due to the continuous rain.
Delhi's civic authorities said waterlogging was reported in several areas and departments have swung into action.
Data collected from North Delhi Municipal Corporation suggested that waterlogging was reported at several places and water is being discharged from roads using temporary pumps.
East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations said reports are being collected and will be shared by the evening.
Meanwhile, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the preparation for the monsoon season.
"In view of the monsoon, regarding the drainage system of Delhi, held a review meeting was held with PWD, MCD, DJB, I & FC under the chairmanship of Lt Governor. A system like Minto Road will also be built at other points of Delhi. Regular cleaning of drains and sewers. Will make a world class drainage system in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting.
The Met Department has predicted heavy rain in Delhi, with light to moderate showers, giving respite from high humidity in the national capital.
According to the Met, intense convection over several parts of North, North West as well as East and North East India are responsible for the heavy rainfall.
--IANS
pd/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU