Business Standard

Power Grid Corporation bags 2 inter-state electricity transmission projects

State-owned Power Grid Corporate has bagged two inter-state electricity transmission projects under a tariff-based competitive bidding

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

State-owned Power Grid Corporate has bagged two inter-state electricity transmission projects under a tariff-based competitive bidding.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission system on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated.

It bagged the project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII). The project comprises establishment of a 400-kV D/C transmission line passing through Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at two existing sub-stations.

Besides, it also bagged a project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVIII (WRES-XXVIII) & XXIX (WRES-XXIX). The project comprises bays extension works, including creation of 220kV voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh.

Power Grid Corporation received the Letters of Intent (LoIs) on 2nd March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:37 IST

