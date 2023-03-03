Power Grid Corporation bags 2 inter-state electricity transmission projects

-
ALSO READ
IndiGrid, Brookfield show interest in buying 2 transmission projects
Valuations factor in multiple positives for Power Grid Corporation
Power Grid Corporation net profit up over 8% in Q2; declares 50% dividend
Power Min waives inter-state transmission charges for new hydro projects
Adani Transmission integrates arm for power transmission, distribution biz
-
State-owned Power Grid Corporate has bagged two inter-state electricity transmission projects under a tariff-based competitive bidding.
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission system on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated.
It bagged the project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII). The project comprises establishment of a 400-kV D/C transmission line passing through Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at two existing sub-stations.
Besides, it also bagged a project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVIII (WRES-XXVIII) & XXIX (WRES-XXIX). The project comprises bays extension works, including creation of 220kV voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh.
Power Grid Corporation received the Letters of Intent (LoIs) on 2nd March.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU