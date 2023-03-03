Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors

-
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for routine check-up: Report
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting
Rahul Gandhi discusses high fuel costs, low subsidies with Kerala fishermen
Centre cancels FCRA licences of two NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi
-
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to fever, doctors said on Friday.
According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.
She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.
D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".
"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU