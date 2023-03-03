JUST IN
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors
Karnataka hijab ban: SC to set up bench to hear plea of Muslim girls
Crowdfunding 'misuse' case: SC to hear on Mar 13 Saket Gokhale's bail plea
Uber auto driver booked for misbehaving with female journalist in Delhi
President Murmu to inaugurate 7th Dharma-Dhamma Conference in Bhopal
India making significant contribution to global peace: LS Speaker Om Birla
PM to address post-budget webinar on developing tourism in mission mode
Air Asia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
Notice issued to Uber, Police over molestation of journalist in auto: DCW
ED gets five-day custody of liquor businessman in Delhi excise policy scam
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Fire triggers stampede at slum cluster in Delhi's Sultanpuri; 8 injured
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable: Doctors

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," a health bulletin said

Topics
Sonia Gandhi | hospitals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sonia Gandhi
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to fever, doctors said on Friday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, her condition is stable.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.