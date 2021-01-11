Power Min launches energy efficiency labels for air compressors, UHD TVs

-
-
Power Minister RK Singh on Monday launched Bureau of Energy Efficiency's star labelling programme for air compressors and ultra high definition televisions (UHD TV), with an aim to save 18.16 billion units till 2030.
Besides, the minister also launched a SAATHEE portal for states, which will facilitate real-time monitoring of their energy conservation programmes, on the occasion of 30th National Energy Conservation Award (NECA) function.
"We should be alert and prepared for such pandemics in the future. The situation brought a huge challenge for our economy," Singh said while addressing the event.
The minister also said that a system of ranking of states can be developed on the basis of Energy Efficiency and resource conservation.
The states can prepare broad commitments to meet climate goals in line with the NDCs (Nationally determined contributions), he added.
"The event witnessed award presentations to 57 units from various sectors. This year, it is reported that 409 units have participated in NECA 2020 and collectively achieved a saving of 3,007 million units and substantial thermal energy savings resulting in Rs 1,503 crore.
"The MoP (power ministry) has undertaken a lot of pilot projects for energy-intensive MSME sectors to enhance their performance and drawing sectoral policy roadmap for MSMEs. Agriculture is the next important sector to focus on energy efficiency," Power Secretary Sanjiv Nandan Sahai said.
According to a statement issued by the power ministry, the Star Labelling Programme for air Compressor and UHD TV is launched on a voluntary basis and the energy consumption standards will be effective from January 1, 2021.
This initiative is expected to save around 8.41 billion units (BU) of electricity for air compressors and 9.75 BU for UHD TV till 2030.
The BEE has developed a management information system (MIS) portal namely State-wise Actions on Annual Targets and Headways on Energy Efficiency (SAATHEE) to facilitate real-time monitoring of the progress of implementation of various energy conservation endeavours at the state level.
A portal for State Designated Agency for state-level activities was also launched.
The virtual event was organised with an aim to promote energy conservation among all the sectors of the economy, followed by an award distribution ceremony for the industrial units and other establishments to encourage more actions in achieving efficient utilisation of energy sources.
